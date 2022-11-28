Producers’ CCA length surges, financials keep adding RGGI

Compliance entities added to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position in the lead up to the release of the Q4 WCI auction results, while financials shortened their CCA holdings and added to their RGGI length, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.