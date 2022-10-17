High court’s ruling derails Pennsylvania’s chance at Q4 RGGI auction listing

Published 23:54 on October 17, 2022 / Last updated at 23:54 on October 17, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s recent RGGI ruling denying an expedited review of the state’s RGGI injunction practically derails chances of Pennsylvania participating in the 11-state power market’s Q4 allowance sale, experts say.