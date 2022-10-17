While ever more global companies are supporting their net zero emissions commitments with science-based pathways, one in four are keeping details on the downlow, according to a survey published Tuesday that points towards a new trend of “going green and then going dark”.
Green-hushing: More companies choose to keep quiet about their climate ambitions
While ever more global companies are supporting their net zero emissions commitments with science-based pathways, one in four are keeping details on the downlow, according to a survey published Tuesday that points towards a new trend of “going green and then going dark”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.