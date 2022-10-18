Global asset manager signs ACCU offtake agreement with Indigenous savanna burning project

A global asset manager has signed a three-year Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) deal to receive savanna burning carbon credits from an Indigenous Australian carbon corporation.