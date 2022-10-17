A team of analysts has trimmed their EUA price forecasts for the next two years as the market is tugged in opposite directions by competing forces, with the prospects of market reform and increased coal burn on one side and the threats of intervention and economic recession on the other.
Analysts slash EUA price forecasts as recession, supply to outweigh ambition and coal demand
