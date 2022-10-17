VCM Report: Nature-based offsets take brunt of slide in prices

Published 17:13 on October 17, 2022 / Last updated at 17:13 on October 17, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon credit prices continued to retreat over the past week as financial gloom deepened and as participants awaited further clarity from next month's UN climate talks over how the market will integrate with the Paris Agreement.