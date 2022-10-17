CARBON FORWARD 2022: London favours keeping VCM distinct from Paris Agreement

The voluntary carbon market (VCM) should remain distinct from the sovereign market of the Paris Agreement, a consortium of London players have argued ahead of crunch UN talks at COP27 in Egypt next month.