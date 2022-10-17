The voluntary carbon market (VCM) should remain distinct from the sovereign market of the Paris Agreement, a consortium of London players have argued ahead of crunch UN talks at COP27 in Egypt next month.
CARBON FORWARD 2022: London favours keeping VCM distinct from Paris Agreement
The voluntary carbon market (VCM) should remain distinct from the sovereign market of the Paris Agreement, a consortium of London players have argued ahead of crunch UN talks at COP27 in Egypt next month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.