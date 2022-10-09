Up to 90 million national-scale forest protection credits are likely coming to the global voluntary carbon market after the UN completed a technical check, which would represent a potentially massive supply injection from a supply route that has so far seen very limited demand.
Gabon poised for mammoth issuance of sovereign forest credits after UN review
