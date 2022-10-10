The Australian government has opened consultation on draft legislation needed to create Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs), which will be rewarded to industrial facilities that stay below their emissions baselines.
Australia opens below baseline crediting consultation, int’l credits ruled out for now
The Australian government has opened consultation on draft legislation needed to create Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs), which will be rewarded to industrial facilities that stay below their emissions baselines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.