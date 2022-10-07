Compliance entities continued to trim their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week, but emitters in RGGI reversed course and added to their RGA net positions, while financial players added length in both WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Emitters step further from CCAs while compliance, speculators jump back into RGGI markets
Compliance entities continued to trim their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week, but emitters in RGGI reversed course and added to their RGA net positions, while financial players added length in both WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.