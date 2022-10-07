Emitters step further from CCAs while compliance, speculators jump back into RGGI markets

Published 23:39 on October 7, 2022 / Last updated at 23:39 on October 7, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities continued to trim their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week, but emitters in RGGI reversed course and added to their RGA net positions, while financial players added length in both WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.