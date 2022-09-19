Venture capital for carbon removal tech reaches record level in Q2

Venture capital investment in carbon capture start-ups hit a record high in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting growing interest in carbon removal that is likely to continue given a more conducive policy environment for the technology, especially in the US, researchers have found.

“Q2 2022 saw the highest-ever venture capital investment in carbon capture startups, with $882.2 million invested across 11 deals, a significant increase over prior quarters,” said a research note from Pitchbook, a US-based firm owned by Morningstar, which provides data on private and public markets.

“This far surpasses any prior quarter, with the total invested over the previous four quarters totaling only $432.1 mln,” the research note added.

The spike in Q2 can be largely attributed to two significant deals, one involving Swiss-headquartered direct air capture (DAC) firm Climeworks ($634 mln), and another involving UK firm Carbon Clean ($190 mln), which develops several smaller-scale carbon capture facilities globally.

“Activity in the first two months of Q3 seems muted, but we expect the pace for venture capital deals to continue to grow, driven by the recent improvements to tax credits for carbon capture in the US and the general tightening of carbon allowances in Europe,” the research note stated.

In September last year Climeworks launched Orca, the world’s largest DAC facility powered by renewable energy, in Iceland, aiming to capture 4,000 tonnes of CO2 per year initially.

The firm plans to build a second DAC facility in Iceland, Mammoth, and in late August also secured a 10-year deal with UBS, whereby the investment bank will offset “unavoidable emissions” in its financial backing of the technology.

Carbon Clean, which has removed around 1.5 mln tonnes of CO2 across 49 facilities, has developed CycloneCC, a small, modular carbon capture technology which can be delivered to industrial users “ready to install” and be made operational within eight weeks, according to the company.

“Carbon capture projects are attracting high levels of investment, and carbon capture startups are using this investment to develop more-advanced approaches to carbon capture,” Pitchbook said.

Nevertheless, the Climeworks and Carbon Clean deals accounted for $824 mln of that raised from venture capital in 2Q, or around 93% of the total, with the remaining $58 mln being accounted for by nine other deals for the quarter.

INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

Momentum is likely to build for venture capital interest in carbon removal technologies due to the expansion of tax credits for both carbon capture and direct air capture projects in the US under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, according to the research note.

“At a federal level [in the US], the most significant driver of carbon dioxide removal is the 45Q tax credit, which companies can claim for each ton of CO2 they capture and store.”

The act drastically increased the tax credit provisions, to $85 from $50 per tonne for carbon capture and sequestration, and from to $180 $50 per tonne for DAC and sequestration.

Furthermore, the eligibility thresholds for the amount of CO2 that needs to be captured annually by a project to qualify for the tax credits was substantially lowered.

For DAC facilities, the threshold was reduced to 1,000 tonnes per year from 100,000 tonnes; for power generating facilities to 18,750 tonnes from 500,000 tonnes per year; and from other industrial facilities to 12,500 tonnes from 100,000 tonnes per year.

The distinction that was made in the act between DAC and “point source” carbon capture, which refers to the capture of CO2 at the point it is emitted (such as at an industrial facility), is key for investors considering the relative immaturity of DAC technology, according to the research note.

This is because development of DAC, currently in its early stages, is being performed by newer firms that are building relatively small-scale facilities that previously would not have met tax credit eligibility requirements.

“The changes to the tax credit’s eligibility thresholds (the minimum mass of CO2 that must be captured per year for the company to be eligible to receive the credit) will make it easier for newer providers and startups to benefit,” the research note stated.

In addition, the act also delayed the deadline year for starting the construction of an eligible facility to 2032 from 2025.

In addition to DAC, there are also carbon capture start-ups likely to emerge that aim provide for the utilisation of captured CO2 as a feedstock for the manufacturing of other products, such as construction materials or carbon fibres, according to Pitchbook.

“Using captured carbon to produce carbon-neutral fuels is becoming more popular, given the need for carbon-neutral fuels; however, the clean energy requirements of this form of carbon utilisation are usually very high, further increasing post-combustion carbon capture’s need for low-cost clean energy,” the research note stated.

By Peter Kiernan – peter@carbon-pulse.com