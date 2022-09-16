WCI emitters and financial players continue to diverge in holdings

September 16, 2022

Emitters continued widening their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players marked the fourth consecutive week of decreasing their position, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.