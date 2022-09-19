Supervisory Body narrows down fee levels for UN carbon credit mechanism

Published 18:14 on September 19, 2022 / Last updated at 18:14 on September 19, 2022

The appointed body overseeing the UN’s new carbon crediting mechanism began its second-ever meeting on Monday, with limited time remaining to shape recommendations before the Egypt COP27 UN climate talks this November, including on fee levels related to project registration and credit issuance.