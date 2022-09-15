Africa > African developer plans cookstove project in Malawi to generate 5 mln credits

African developer plans cookstove project in Malawi to generate 5 mln credits

Published 18:38 on September 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:38 on September 15, 2022  /  Africa, International, Switzerland, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

More than 5 million carbon credits will be generated by a cookstoves project in Malawi after a project developer found backing from a Swiss-based investment foundation

More than 5 million carbon credits will be generated by a cookstoves project in Malawi after a project developer found backing from a Swiss-based investment foundation.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software