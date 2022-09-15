Crypto carbon group KlimaDAO has finally rid the market of more than 670,000 remaining carbon credit tokens from a Chinese HFC-23 project that were bought onto blockchain last year, acting alone after fellow tech firm Toucan Protocol declined to join in.
KlimaDAO acts alone to destroy controversial credits in BCT token
Crypto carbon group KlimaDAO has finally rid the market of more than 670,000 remaining carbon credit tokens from a Chinese HFC-23 project that were bought onto blockchain last year, acting alone after fellow tech firm Toucan Protocol declined to join in.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.