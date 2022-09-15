KlimaDAO acts alone to destroy controversial credits in BCT token

Published 18:13 on September 15, 2022 / Last updated at 19:37 on September 15, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

Crypto carbon group KlimaDAO has finally rid the market of more than 670,000 remaining carbon credit tokens from a Chinese HFC-23 project that were bought onto blockchain last year, acting alone after fellow tech firm Toucan Protocol declined to join in.