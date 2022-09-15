Carbon credit public metadata project prepares for October launch

Published 20:05 on September 15, 2022 / Last updated at 20:50 on September 15, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Infrastructure that aims to compile and standardise information from the world’s fragmented carbon markets will launch to the public next month, with partners and founders at the World Bank Group providing more details on how the metadata platform will operate and help scale the market.