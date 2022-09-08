Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:38 on September 8, 2022 / Last updated at 12:38 on September 8, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs tumbled early in the day to a new six-month low as the market reacted to a proposal by the largest bloc in the European Parliament to fast-track sales of EUAs from the market stability reserve, while energy prices extended losses for a second day as ministers prepared to discuss emergency relief measures for consumers facing soaring power and gas costs.