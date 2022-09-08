EUAs tumbled early in the day to a new six-month low as the market reacted to a proposal by the largest bloc in the European Parliament to fast-track sales of EUAs from the market stability reserve, while energy prices extended losses for a second day as ministers prepared to discuss emergency relief measures for consumers facing soaring power and gas costs.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs tumbled early in the day to a new six-month low as the market reacted to a proposal by the largest bloc in the European Parliament to fast-track sales of EUAs from the market stability reserve, while energy prices extended losses for a second day as ministers prepared to discuss emergency relief measures for consumers facing soaring power and gas costs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.