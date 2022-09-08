State-owned Swedish iron ore miner LKAB is persisting in its long-running legal battle with the European Commission over how to set benchmarks that determine free EU ETS allocations, with the latest court hearing due next spring, a panel heard on Thursday.
Swedish mining firm to fight on in battle of EU ETS benchmarks
State-owned Swedish iron ore miner LKAB is persisting in its long-running legal battle with the European Commission over how to set benchmarks that determine free EU ETS allocations, with the latest court hearing due next spring, a panel heard on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.