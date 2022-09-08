New UK PM Liz Truss submitted details of her well-tracked energy price freeze to Parliament on Thursday, while also announcing a £40 billion energy market financing scheme and pointing towards more fundamental energy market reform.
UK freezes energy bills for two years, announces steps towards energy market reform
New UK PM Liz Truss submitted details of her well-tracked energy price freeze to Parliament on Thursday, while also announcing a £40 billion energy market financing scheme and pointing towards more fundamental energy market reform.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.