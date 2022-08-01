China’s cabinet on Monday released an implementation plan for the country’s industrial sector, reiterating its commitment to peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.
China outlines plans for industries to peak emissions by 2030
China's cabinet on Monday released an implementation plan for the country's industrial sector, reiterating its commitment to peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.