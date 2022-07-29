EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:31 on July 29, 2022

EUAs drifted on Friday morning as the market consolidated after the previous session's near-4% gain, holding above a key technical support as energy markets pared the week's strong rises.

