EUAs drifted on Friday morning as the market consolidated after the previous session’s near-4% gain, holding above a key technical support as energy markets pared the week’s strong rises.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs drifted on Friday morning as the market consolidated after the previous session's near-4% gain, holding above a key technical support as energy markets pared the week's strong rises.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.