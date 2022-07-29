European airlines were keen to highlight environmental credentials in results this week, with British Airways’ owner IAG announcing on Friday it will double its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) buying.
IAG commits to double SAF buying as European airlines feel squeeze from carbon markets
European airlines were keen to highlight environmental credentials in results this week, with British Airways' owner IAG announcing on Friday it will double its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) buying.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.