A massive REDD+ carbon credit issuance expected in the coming months has sparked unease from some experts that say the tens of millions of forest protection units are not fit for the voluntary market, while the willingness of buyers to support the efforts remains in the balance.
FEATURE: Huge looming REDD issuance sparks unease in voluntary carbon market
A massive REDD+ carbon credit issuance expected in the coming months has sparked unease from some experts that say the tens of millions of forest protection units are not fit for the voluntary market, while the willingness of buyers to support the efforts remains in the balance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.