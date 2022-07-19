Australia’s environment minister has emphasised the expanding role carbon credits will play in protecting and restoring marine and land-based ecosystems, while ACCU delivery to the government fell slightly in the last financial year, according to regulator data.
Australian market roundup: Environment minister talks up role of carbon markets as ACCU delivery plummets
