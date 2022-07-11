VCM Report: Buyers continue to shun carbon as energy prices soar

Published 16:53 on July 11, 2022 / Last updated at 17:48 on July 11, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Demand across the voluntary carbon market remained weak as buyers continued to wait for greater macroeconomic certainty, with bids struggling to rise up to meet offers, causing most standardised verified emissions reduction credits to move sideways or to lose value over the week.