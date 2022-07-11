Demand across the voluntary carbon market remained weak as buyers continued to wait for greater macroeconomic certainty, with bids struggling to rise up to meet offers, causing most standardised verified emissions reduction credits to move sideways or to lose value over the week.
VCM Report: Buyers continue to shun carbon as energy prices soar
