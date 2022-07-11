EUAs lifted higher amid weaker gas prices on Monday, taking back most of Friday’s losses to head back into their recent range as envoys from the three EU institutions held their first meeting to finalise key carbon market reform bill and the UK announced its latest cost containment trigger level.
Euro Markets: EUAs climb nearly 2% back to recent range as energy remains the focus
