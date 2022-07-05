RGGI delays programme review completion, Pennsylvania addition expands annual allowance cap

Published 21:33 on July 5, 2022 / Last updated at 21:46 on July 5, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The 12 RGGI states on Tuesday pushed back completion of the power sector carbon market’s third programme review by a year, while also publishing the scheme’s new allowance budget with Pennsylvania's inclusion.