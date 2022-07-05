Americas > ANALYSIS: Canada’s new carbon offset system has a demand problem

ANALYSIS: Canada’s new carbon offset system has a demand problem

Published 22:34 on July 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:34 on July 5, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The newly finalised Canadian federal offset system needs to look beyond the shrinking coverage of the ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS) to solve its weak demand problem, according to market stakeholders.

The newly finalised Canadian federal offset system needs to look beyond the shrinking coverage of the ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS) to solve its weak demand problem, according to market stakeholders.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software