Canadian investment manager teams up with ESG investor to partially offset portfolio emissions

Published 22:37 on May 31, 2022 / Last updated at 22:37 on May 31, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Four global diversified funds from a Canadian wealth manager will see their partial portfolio emissions offset by the purchase and retirement of carbon credits from a voluntary emissions reduction (VER) investor, the companies announced Tuesday.