PREVIEW: Q2 RGGI auction to flirt with new record settlement, though CCR release uncertain

Published 22:41 on May 31, 2022 / Last updated at 22:41 on May 31, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Traders believe the June RGGI auction will likely set a new record high settlement by clearing near current secondary market pricing levels, though they are less certain as to whether these bids will trigger additional permit volume from the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR).