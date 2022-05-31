Traders believe the June RGGI auction will likely set a new record high settlement by clearing near current secondary market pricing levels, though they are less certain as to whether these bids will trigger additional permit volume from the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR).
PREVIEW: Q2 RGGI auction to flirt with new record settlement, though CCR release uncertain
