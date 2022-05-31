A Brazilian offset project promoting cycle use was awarded the lowest-possible score by a carbon credit ratings agency on Tuesday, with four other activities assigned with new or reaffirmed grades.
Brazil bike offset scheme gets lowest grade in ratings firm’s latest awards
A Brazilian offset project promoting cycle use was awarded the lowest-possible score by a carbon credit ratings agency on Tuesday, with four other activities assigned with new or reaffirmed grades.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.