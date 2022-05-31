Brazil bike offset scheme gets lowest grade in ratings firm’s latest awards

Published 21:46 on May 31, 2022

A Brazilian offset project promoting cycle use was awarded the lowest-possible score by a carbon credit ratings agency on Tuesday, with four other activities assigned with new or reaffirmed grades.