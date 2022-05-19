A pair of California cap-and-trade reform bills received approval from two appropriations committees on Thursday, moving now to their first floor votes before a deadline next week.
California carbon market reform bills proceed to first floor votes
A pair of California cap-and-trade reform bills received approval from two appropriations committees on Thursday, moving now to their first floor votes before a deadline next week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.