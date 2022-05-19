Carbon spot exchange CBL cancels late Thursday trades following investigation

Published 22:58 on May 19, 2022 / Last updated at 22:58 on May 19, 2022

Xpansiv market CBL cancelled executions made late Thursday after conducting an investigation regarding “potentially erroneous transactions.”