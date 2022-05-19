Developers with projects registered under the CDM are urging regulators to unfreeze post-2020 carbon credits to make them eligible for the voluntary and domestic carbon markets, aiming to keep revenues flowing ahead of the completion of a new carbon crediting mechanism under the Paris Agreement.
Carbon project developers search for interim solution to CDM freeze
