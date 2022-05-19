Carbon project developers search for interim solution to CDM freeze

Published 20:18 on May 19, 2022 / Last updated at 20:30 on May 19, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Developers with projects registered under the CDM are urging regulators to unfreeze post-2020 carbon credits to make them eligible for the voluntary and domestic carbon markets, aiming to keep revenues flowing ahead of the completion of a new carbon crediting mechanism under the Paris Agreement.