Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:42 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 12:43 on May 13, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs posted robust gains on Friday morning as the market interpreted as bullish the 2021 market supply data published late on Thursday, while energy prices weakened as gas flows from Russia showed no sign of shrinking after sanctions were imposed on German-controlled former units of Gazprom.