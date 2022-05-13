Carbon Pulse hires its way to record reporter headcount, doubles article output

Carbon Pulse has further boosted its coverage of regional and global carbon markets after completing a hiring drive that allowed it to welcome another four talented journalists, giving the unrivalled news provider a record staff size and doubled story count.

Carbon Pulse appointed new reporters in Australia, North America, and Europe over the past six weeks, ramping up its industry-leading coverage of climate markets and policy.

Mark Tilly joined the company last month as a correspondent based in Perth on Australia’s west coast, where he is covering compliance and voluntary market developments in the region.

Previously, Mark worked as a senior journalist for trade publication Energy News Bulletin, where he covered oil and gas, hydrogen and renewables, and the broader energy transition landscape.

Across the Pacific, Carbon Pulse this month welcomed aboard two new North American correspondents – both based in or around Toronto.

William Koblensky Varela has been a journalist since 2016, covering local news, finance, and major world events, including during a stint at BNN Bloomberg.

Joan Pinto previously worked as an energy specialist with a macro strategy research group at Canada’s CIBC bank. Her career has spanned over ten years in capital markets research, where she developed a keen interest in energy markets.

Both are focussing on market and policy developments across the Americas, including in voluntary carbon.

And in the UK, seasoned journalist Paddy Gourlay has reunited with some of his former Point Carbon colleagues, helping Carbon Pulse expand its EMEA coverage, and in particular its reporting on voluntary carbon markets.

Paddy was an executive editor at OPIS in Europe, where for a decade he spearheaded its coverage in refined oil products. He has also been an energy reporter at Dow Jones, a derivatives fuel oil broker with Imarex in Norway, and a co-founder of Quantum Commodity Intelligence.

He began his career in the energy sector 20 years ago assessing fuel, middle distillates, and Dated Brent crude oil at S&P Global Platts.

The four new hires bring Carbon Pulse’s North American reporter headcount to four, its Asia Pacific headcount to four, and its EMEA full- and part-time headcount to six – giving the company what’s believed to be the world’s largest ever team of carbon market journalists.

As well, Carbon Pulse has hired two full-time developers to revamp its website, improve functionality, and roll out new features.

The six new appointments conclude a year-long hiring drive that has culminated in Carbon Pulse nearly doubling its staff size and daily story count, as it enjoys unabating reader interest and rapid growth alongside the world’s booming carbon markets.

news@carbon-pulse.com