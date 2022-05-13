CN Markets: CEAs barely budge as traders continue to cry out for policy direction

Published 10:53 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 10:53 on May 13, 2022 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments

Chinese carbon allowances have remained unchanged for the past two weeks with no regulatory news on the emissions market and the government’s attention firmly fixed on the Covid situation.