Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:56 on May 6, 2022 / Last updated at 12:57 on May 6, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Carbon prices repeated the early gains of the previous day on Friday, reaching a session high just below €92 amid robust buying, while energy markets drifted amid a worsening macroeconomic outlook and strong LNG supply to Europe.