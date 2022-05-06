UK forest carbon scheme tightens up on additionality

Published 18:38 on May 6, 2022 / Last updated at 18:55 on May 6, 2022

The UK is tightening the rules of additionality for forestry projects after a surge in the number of large-scale woodland planting projects tested the current criteria “to its limits”.