ANALYSIS: Hydro drought to compound tight EU energy supply, support EUAs

Published 17:18 on May 6, 2022

Hydro levels at multi-year lows across Europe will continue to support ETS-covered fossil fuel burn amid an already-tight regional power mix, with analysts expecting that the resulting rise in coal and gas generation could offset reductions from renewable capacity expansion in 2022 and support a year-on-year rise in EU power sector emissions.