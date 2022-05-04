Latam firms hold first green mobility offset auction to promote bicycle use

Published 12:41 on May 4, 2022 / Last updated at 12:41 on May 4, 2022

A group of entities based in Brazil has held the world's first sale of voluntary carbon credits related to micro-mobility, with the units sold via an auction hosted by Singapore-based exchange AirCarbon (ACX).