Cement’s net zero emissions path to feature mounting costs, offsets -report

Published 11:55 on May 4, 2022 / Last updated at 11:55 on May 4, 2022 / China, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Cement manufacturers will need to commit only a modest level of investment to achieve a 17% cut in emissions intensity by 2030, but the industry will need to allocate $1 trillion worth of investment by 2050 if it is to reach net zero emissions status by that year, analysts said in a report published this week.