US touts new nature-based spending one year on from NDC climate promise

Published 19:40 on April 22, 2022

One year after President Joe Biden announced a new 2030 target for limiting US emissions under the Paris Agreement, he rounded off a week-long climate policy push on Friday with an announcement to protect old growth forests and advance other nature-based solutions to tackle the climate crisis.