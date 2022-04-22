One year after President Joe Biden announced a new 2030 target for limiting US emissions under the Paris Agreement, he rounded off a week-long climate policy push on Friday with an announcement to protect old growth forests and advance other nature-based solutions to tackle the climate crisis.
US touts new nature-based spending one year on from NDC climate promise
One year after President Joe Biden announced a new 2030 target for limiting US emissions under the Paris Agreement, he rounded off a week-long climate policy push on Friday with an announcement to protect old growth forests and advance other nature-based solutions to tackle the climate crisis.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.