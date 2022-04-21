Temperate forest edges store more carbon than previously thought -studies

Published 22:44 on April 21, 2022 / Last updated at 22:44 on April 21, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Trees and soils on the edge of temperate forests store more carbon than interior areas, according to US studies that potentially represent good news for climate action but may complicate carbon crediting initiatives.