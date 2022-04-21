Trees and soils on the edge of temperate forests store more carbon than interior areas, according to US studies that potentially represent good news for climate action but may complicate carbon crediting initiatives.
Temperate forest edges store more carbon than previously thought -studies
Trees and soils on the edge of temperate forests store more carbon than interior areas, according to US studies that potentially represent good news for climate action but may complicate carbon crediting initiatives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.