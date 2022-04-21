Americas > Temperate forest edges store more carbon than previously thought -studies

Temperate forest edges store more carbon than previously thought -studies

Published 22:44 on April 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:44 on April 21, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Trees and soils on the edge of temperate forests store more carbon than interior areas, according to US studies that potentially represent good news for climate action but may complicate carbon crediting initiatives.

Trees and soils on the edge of temperate forests store more carbon than interior areas, according to US studies that potentially represent good news for climate action but may complicate carbon crediting initiatives.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software