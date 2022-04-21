A Canadian alternative ESG investor raised almost twice its targeted amount in financing, it said on Thursday, with the C$28 million ($22.3 mln) sum set to be used to advance the firm’s backing of voluntary emissions reduction (VER) projects.
Canada-based VER investor announces oversubscribed fundraising
