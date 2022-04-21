RGGI Allowances (RGAs) came within striking distance of record high settlements this week as traders pointed to escalating power prices and continued compliance demand, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values ticked down as state regulator ARB proposed holding the course on the state’s CO2 neutrality target.
NA Markets: RGGI allowances set sights on all-time highs, CCAs dip amid Scoping Plan pessimism
