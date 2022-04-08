Pennsylvania DEP appeals RGGI regulation pause to state’s highest court

Published 01:00 on April 8, 2022 / Last updated at 01:00 on April 8, 2022

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Thursday filed a notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court after a lower court this week stayed the publication of the agency’s final RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation.