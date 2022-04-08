Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration on Thursday included investment tax credits for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and clean technologies among its budget measures to get to net zero emissions by 2050.
Canada budget sets out CCUS, clean technology tax credits
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration on Thursday included investment tax credits for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and clean technologies among its budget measures to get to net zero emissions by 2050.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.