Asia Pacific > Investment bank hires ex-Mercuria trader as head of global carbon

Investment bank hires ex-Mercuria trader as head of global carbon

Published 11:48 on March 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:48 on March 29, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, South Korea, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A former VP for emissions with trading house Mercuria has moved on to become the head of global carbon at a large investment bank, Carbon Pulse has learned.

A former VP for emissions with trading house Mercuria has moved on to become the head of global carbon at a large investment bank, Carbon Pulse has learned.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software