Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund (PIF) has signed five memorandums of understanding (MoU) with large businesses in the country as it seeks to establish a voluntary carbon market (VCM) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2023, it announced this week.
Saudi Arabia announces string of MoUs for MENA voluntary carbon market
Saudi Arabia's public investment fund (PIF) has signed five memorandums of understanding (MoU) with large businesses in the country as it seeks to establish a voluntary carbon market (VCM) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2023, it announced this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.